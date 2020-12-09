BRANTFORD -- Brantford police said human error is to blame for officers not responding to a suspicious call that led to a fatal shooting in 2019.

They launched an internal investigation into the incident after Larry Reynolds and his wife Lynn VanEvery on July 18, 2019.

Less than an hour before that shooting, Brantford police received a call about suspicious activity in the area but didn't respond to the call. The investigation determined police failed to attend the call because of human error.

Officials said they have implemented measures to prevent this from happening again, including increasing the number of dispatch staff with added supervision. They've also asked the Police Services Board for more money to address the new measures and provide more staff training.

Police didn't comment on what disciplinary actions -- if any -- were taken as a result of the investigation.

"Human error is going to happen," said Chris Lewis, public safety analyst for CTV News. "It's very rate that something would not necessarily get responded to. Maybe it comes down to the assessment of the call at first and whether or not there is danger involved or there's a car in the subdivision that shouldn't be here."

In a statement to CTV News Kitchener, Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis said that "appropriate disciplinary action has been taken."

"I also understand that the Brantford Police Service has implemented a number of actions to further refine internal operating policies and procedures to improve the dispatching system as well as the supervision, quality control and auditing of the BPS Communications Centre to further enhance and improve response effectiveness," the statement read in part. "I am confident these measures by Police Services have addressed this issue.”