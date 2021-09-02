Non-essential business staff not included in vaccine passport plan in Ontario

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | One person injured in Prescott, Ont. freight train collision

Ontario Provincial Police say one person was treated for minor injuries after two freight trains collided in Prescott, Ont. Thursday morning, causing nine rail cars to leave the tracks. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Ontario Provincial Police say two freight trains collided along the CN Rail line in Prescott, Ont. (Photo courtesy: Duane Le Grand)

Truth Tracker

Truth Tracker | Do vaccine mandates violate Canadians' charter rights?

One of the most commonly referenced arguments against vaccine mandates is that they violate the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, a claim legal experts say is misleading when you look at case law. CTVNews.ca breaks down the fine print of charter rights.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver