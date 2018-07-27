

Candidates running in the upcoming municipal election had one last chance to throw their names onto the ballot Friday.

The deadline to file paperwork to become a candidate was at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

In total there are more than 150 candidates running for council positions across the region.

But one thing is certain, Waterloo Region will see a new figure in charge as Regional Chair Ken Seiling announced his resignation in May.

“This is the first time that he will not be on the ballot for regional chair so it's a bit of a different flavor,” said region clerk Kris Fletcher.

Seiling held his position in the region’s highest public office for 33 years.

Four candidates are looking to take his spot; Jay Aissa, Jan d’Ailly, Robert Deutschmann, and Karen Redman.

Redman currently serves as a regional councilor for the City of Kitchener, businessman Jay Aissa will be taking his second shot at the chair position, Rob Deutschmann was the former mayor of North Dumfries, and Jan d’Ailly is a former Waterloo city councilor.

“We need some new vision and new direction... And bring new eyes and new ideas and new experience is very important,” said d’Ailly.

The upcoming municipal election will take place October 22.

