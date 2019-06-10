

Efforts to reduce noise levels at the Ever After Festival seem to be working.

The City of Kitchener says they received a total of 36 complaints over the four days of the event.

Half of those calls came on Thursday night during sound checks.

The city says the production company had a delay in setting up the stage so they pushed the sound to make some necessary adjustments.

For each of the complaints, the city conducted sound tests.

They say the levels were all below the requirement of 55 decibels.

In 2017 there were 130 complaints from residents in connection to the festival.

In response, the city issued stricter noise controls.