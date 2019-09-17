

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A bank robbery at Kortright Road West in Guelph is under investigation.

Guelph Police responded to the area around 2 p.m. on Monday.

They say a male suspect entered the bank and left with a quantity of cash on a motorcycle in an unknown direction.

No weapons were presented and no one was injured, according to authorities.

It is believed the motorcycle was observed on Gordon Street heading southbound by Edinburgh Road around the time of the incident.

Anyone who may have information is being asked to contact Guelph Police.