KITCHENER -- If you were planning on going tubing this weekend, you’ll want to make alternative plans, the Grand River Conservation Authority says.

After a July that was mostly dry—most of the month’s rain fell in just three days—the start of August was a wet one.

The 50 to 100 mm of rainfall in the first week of the month has caused increased flows in many GRCA rivers and streams.

The major reservoirs caught most of the runoff, the authority says, but inflows at Belwood Lake have been “significantly exceeding discharge since Monday,” according to a news release.

The GRCA will begin to increase discharges from the Shand Dam starting on Friday evening, and will continue to do so throughout the weekend. Officials say they don’t expect there will be any flooding, but that the flows in the Grand River will be higher than normal.

Because of the increased water flow and fast moving water, tubing at the Elora Gorge Conservation Area has been cancelled for the weekend.

These conditions will remain in effect until Monday unless otherwise updated.