

CTV Kitchener





The mayor of Waterloo is taking a firm stance on amalgamation.

Dave Jaworsky is putting a motion forward to Waterloo city council that says he supports the current two-tier system.

Eight regional governments are under review by the province, including here in the region.

A team of advisors, helmed by former Regional Chair Ken Seiling, is looking at ways to cut costs and improve municipal services. That includes examining regional governments and the possibility of eliminating the two-tier government system.

Jaworsky says a vote was put to residents in 2010 about whether or not the city should entertain merging.

“The answer was quite clear at the time that two thirds of Waterloo residents didn’t even want to begin discussions,” he says. “So if I go door-to-door and looking at what I’ve heard on the streets, many people are very satisfied with the way things are going.”

Council is set to vote on the motion at Monday’s meeting.