KITCHENER -- For the second season in a row, the Grand River Conservation Area has nixed snowmobiling on its properties.

The GRCA announced Wednesday that there would be no snowmobiling allowed on its properties this year because they weren't able to renew agreements with District 9 snowmobile clubs.

The GRCA website explained that it had received a request from the clubs for amendments to the clauses in their licence agreements, which "would have substantially increased the GRCA's obligations, liability and risk as a private landowner."

Insurance covering liability was a major sticking point between the two parties last year.

Instead, renewed agreements were sent to the clubs without revisions, and the snowmobile trails were routed away from GRCA property last season.

"Since that time, the GRCA has continued its discussions with a representative of the clubs in order to determine if a mutually agreeable solution could be reached to permit snowmobile use on GRCA properties for the 2020-2021 season," the website explains.

"Despite ongoing discussions, the GRCA and the snowmobile clubs have not been able to reach mutually acceptable licence agreements."

The decision affects the following clubs:

District 9 (Conestoga, Arthur Snowblazers and the Fergus, Elora, Belwood snowmobile clubs)

District 5 (Elmira Snowmobile Club)

District 4 (Orangeville & District Snowmobile Association and the Hillsburgh Snow Roamers)

The GRCA said that staff would consider allowing a reduced trail network if the clubs considered modifying their requested revisions and obtained more insurance.