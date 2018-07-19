

CTV Kitchener





Police believe there was no foul play involved with human remains found in Mount Forest.

The remains were transported to the Centre of Forensic Science for the Coroners Investigation.

Preliminary examination determined no signs of foul play.

On July 17 at approximately 11:00 a.m., Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police located human remains in a wooded ravine near North Water Street.

Police said investigators were already in the area when the remains were found.

OPP and coroners officers are still working to identify the body and the cause of death.

Police say the remains were heavily exposed to the elements, relying on forensic scientists and coroners to determine those things.

It is believed to be an isolated incident, and that there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.