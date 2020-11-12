KITCHENER -- Although it’s cooler than it has been, Thursday provided some gorgeous weather conditions, with sunshine and the temperatures near if not slightly above seasonal.

A cold front swings through southern Ontario Friday, bringing with it the chance of showers or wet flurries and gusty winds in the afternoon.

Winds will become westerly 30-50 km/h through the afternoon.

The weekend starts off clear, with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday which will be the best day to get outside and enjoy.

A developing Colorado Low tracks toward the Great Lakes, bringing strong winds and widespread periods of rain Saturday overnight lasting through Sunday. Behind the front temperatures take a fairly drastic tumble by the start of the work-week. The transition from rain to flurries is likely Sunday with lake-effect snow continuing Monday and possibly even Tuesday.

Daytime highs next week will be cool, and remain near the freezing mark. A seasonal high for Waterloo Region is 6 with a low of -1. Compare the recent record-breaking November weather with the conditions last year, on Nov. 12, 2019 Waterloo Region set a record low, of -9.9 C.