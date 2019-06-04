Featured
No serious injuries after transport truck drives off the road
Tractor trailer drove of the road near Newry. (Courtesy: OPP)
Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 8:32PM EDT
A transport truck driver got himself into a tough spot west of Atwood.
Shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday his unloaded vehicle drove off the road on Perth Line 72 near Road 169.
The truck ended up partially submerged in a small watery ditch
The 55-year-old driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.