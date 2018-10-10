

CTV Kitchener





Regional police have identified an individual in connection to an alleged sexual assault.

On Oct. 6, a report was received that a young girl had been approached by a man and sexually assaulted at a gaming machine in a department store on the Boardwalk.

Photos of the man in question were released to the public in an effort to identify him.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that the individual had been identified.

It was determined that there was no risk to public safety.