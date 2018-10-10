Featured
No risk to public safety after report of assault: police
Published Wednesday, October 10, 2018 11:05AM EDT
Regional police have identified an individual in connection to an alleged sexual assault.
On Oct. 6, a report was received that a young girl had been approached by a man and sexually assaulted at a gaming machine in a department store on the Boardwalk.
Photos of the man in question were released to the public in an effort to identify him.
Police said in a statement Wednesday that the individual had been identified.
It was determined that there was no risk to public safety.