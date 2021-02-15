KITCHENER -- With a significant snowfall on the horizon, the cities of Kitchener and Cambridge have declared snow events starting at 12 a.m. on Tuesday. Waterloo also declared a snow event, which comes into effect one minute earlier.

The snow event also comes with a ban on on-street parking. Any rule breakers could have their cars ticketed or towed.

In news releases, officials said that the snow event would last for 24 hours, but can be extended or cancelled.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Waterloo Region and the surrounding areas, with as much as 25 centimetres expected by Tuesday morning.

The City of Guelph also declared a weather event, saying plows will start working on residential streets at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Salters and plows will start working on Monday. Crews expect to need to clear snow into Tuesday morning.

"The forecast is still calling for some potentially significant through the night into tomorrow morning, so expect delays tomorrow morning if you happen to be going into the office or into work," said Emil Marion, transportation operations manager with the Region of Waterloo. "Take your time, make sure your window are clear and drive for the conditions."

"If you need groceries, go at end of the day, not first in the day," said Yogesh Shah, deputy city manager of infrastructure services with the City of Cambridge. "That helps our plows to get work done fast and it's not safe for you to go out and drive if you don't need to."

Local schools will decide before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning whether or not they will close due to the weather. The region's public and Catholic school boards would use remote learning instead.

With reporting by CTV News Kitchener's Krista Simpson