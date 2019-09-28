

CTV Kitchener





Homecoming Weekend isn’t just affecting the neighbourhoods surrounding Wilfrid Laurier University and the University of Waterloo.

An overnight street parking ban has been issued for the entire city.

Parking won’t be permitted between 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

The city says registrations won’t be processed during this time.

Any vehicles parked on the street overnight will be ticketed and/or towed.

On its website the city says it “apologizes to the community for the invonvenience this may cause residents living outside the homecoming street gathering area.”