Cambridge and Guelph are getting ready for the snow.

Cambridge has declared a snow event starting Saturday at midnight and continuing until midnight Sunday.

During those 24 hours, plows will clear city streets.

Drivers must move their vehicles off the roads or risk having their vehicle ticketed and/or towed.

Homeowners are also being asked not to push snow from their driveways onto the road.

While a snow event has not been declared in Guelph, the city is asking drivers not to park on city streets until they've all been cleared.

Environment Canada says Waterloo Region and surrounding areas could get between 5 and 10 centimetres of snow Saturday night.