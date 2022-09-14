No Ontario holiday for Queen’s funeral: local reaction

Ontario’s decision not to observe the federal holiday on September 19th for the Queen’s funeral is being met with mixed reaction in Waterloo Region.

Some local monarchists are calling it disappointing.

“Ontario has traditionally, historically, been a very loyal province to the crown. Our motto is loyal she began, loyal she remains,” said Kitchener monarchist Vera Von Bogen-Cormier.

“So yeah, it’s unfortunate. I’m a mother of two, I’d like to see the kids have the day off school so they can witness it.”

Von Bogen said Canada should have planned ahead of time for how the country would honour the queen.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that the day will be treated as a “day of commemoration” across the province, suggesting students can learn about the Queen’s contributions and legacy in school that day.

“This will give all Ontarians an opportunity to reflect on the remarkable life of Queen Elizabeth II and her unrelenting commitment to service and duty. It also allows students to be in school learning about the many contributions the Queen made to the people of Ontario, Canada, and the entire Commonwealth,” said Ford in a statement on Tuesday.

CTV News found mixed reaction when asking members of the public for their views.

“We should get the holiday because the Queen is such an important person and she’s the longest reigning queen,” said one resident.

“I don’t see huge utility in getting another day off. I think that symbol is sort of outdated,” said another resident.