No one injured in crash involving school bus near Elmira: Police

A school bus and and Purolator van at the scene of a crash on Line 86 near Elmira on June 12, 2023. (Karis Mapp/CTV Kitchener) A school bus and and Purolator van at the scene of a crash on Line 86 near Elmira on June 12, 2023. (Karis Mapp/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver