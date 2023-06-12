No one injured in crash involving school bus near Elmira: Police
Police say no one was hurt when a school bus collided with another vehicle near Elmira Monday morning.
In an email sent at 10:23 a.m., Waterloo regional police said officers were still on scene on Line 86 near Northfield Drive.
It’s not clear exactly when the collision happened.
Police said there were no students on the bus at the time of the crash. A Purolator van with a damage to its front bumper was also visible at the scene.
This story will be updated.
