No one hurt in Wilmot Township barn fire

A barn fire in Wilmot Township that happened over the weekend is not considered suspicious.

On Saturday, emergency crews were called to the fire around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Wilmot Easthope Road and Christner Road.

The fire was contained to the barn, no animals were inside at the time, and no one was injured.

Police say the cause of the fire is undetermined, but foul play is not suspected.