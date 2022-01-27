No one hurt after fire at A Better Tent City

No residents of A Better Tent City were reported injured following an early morning fire.

Emergency crews were called to 49 Ardelt Avenue in Kitchener at 3:18 a.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, one home was engulfed by flames, but officials say firefighters quickly put it out.

An adjacent home received minor damage as well. Officials estimate damage costs around $20,000.

Kitchener Fire says the cause of the fire is unknown. Investigators are expected to arrive on scene between 7 and 8 a.m., while crews are expected to be there until noon.