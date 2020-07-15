KITCHENER -- No one was hurt after a concrete pumping truck tipped at a job site in Waterloo on Wednesday.

The vice president of VanDel Construction Ltd., Michael Harris, tells CTV that a large concrete pour was supposed to happen at the construction site at 155 King St. N.

A site superintendent at the scene said that a metal outrigger used to stabilize the truck had snapped, causing the weight to shift forward and tip the vehicle towards a dug hole.

The truck, which VanDel says belongs to a subcontractor, had passed a safety inspection before it was used, the superintendent said.

Safety personnel were sent to the site and the Ministry of Labour has been notified, but Harris says it doesn't appear that they'll be attending.

The area has been cordoned off and they are working to get the truck off the site. The superintendent said it was pouring concrete at the time and, because the concrete started setting in the tube, it would likely have to be cut off before removal.

A crane is expected to be on the site on Thursday to remove the truck.

