KITCHENER -- The City of Waterloo won't hold an official lighting ceremony at its Menorah this year.

The event is cancelled due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials have asked people not to come when the Menorah is lit, but said they can visit the area afterwards "on their own time with their own families."

"If there are other people in the public square when families come to visit the Menorah, we encourage them to wait, practice physical distancing and wear masks," an emailed statement from the city said in part.

Members of the Jewish community usually gather at Waterloo Public Square to light the first candle on the large Menorah to kick off Hanukkah.