WATERLOO -- The Region of Waterloo is reporting 22 more cases of COVID-19, 20 more resolved cases, and no new deaths.

This brings the Monday morning totals to 1,033 cases, 615 resolved, and 112 deaths.

The number of long term care and retirement outbreaks in the region stands at 12. Out of these facilities, eight either have one or two staff or residents who have tested positive with COVID-19.

An outbreak at Conestoga Meats currently accounts for 85 of the positive cases in Waterloo Region.

Out of the 1,033 cases in the region, 606 are outbreak-related. Ninety-two of the 112 deaths are also related to outbreaks.

There have been 14,202 tests administered in Waterloo Region. This number jumped from 10,770 to 13,714 on Saturday as health officials say they were underreporting out of an abundance of caution.

The general public is now able to be tested for COVID-19 through physician recommendation and appointment.