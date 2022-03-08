No new COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths or outbreaks reported Tuesday in Waterloo Region

Two key indicators public health officials use to monitor COVID-19 trends – hospitalizations and outbreaks – remained unchanged from the day before on Tuesday’s update in Waterloo Region.

There are 22 people in local hospitals with the disease. There are seven outbreaks in high-risk settings. Four outbreaks are in hospitals and three are in congregate settings – a category that includes shelters, group homes and correctional facilities.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday.

According to the region’s dashboard, 38 new lab-confirmed cases were reported on Tuesday, along with 45 new recoveries.

(Region of Waterloo)

To date, since the beginning of the pandemic the region has logged 40,896 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with 40,018 recoveries and 400 deaths.

The region’s dashboard shows 467 active cases.

Provincially, Ontario health officials are reporting an increase in the number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday as ICU admissions related to the virus remain under 250 for the third straight day.

Right now, there are 779 patients in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 86 patients overnight. Of those hospitalized, 44 per cent were admitted due to COVID-19 while 56 per cent tested positive after the fact.