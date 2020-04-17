KITCHENER -- No additional deaths were reported on Thursday at Anson Place Care Centre in Hagersville, the site of one of Ontario’s deadliest outbreaks.

To date, 19 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died at the facility.

Officials reporting on Thursday that the virus has been confirmed in a total of 70 residents, with 49 in long-term care and 21 in the retirement residence.

Adding the facility welcomes the renewed provincial and federal focus on helping care centres.

“We will continue to work closely with local and provincial authorities to determine how these new programs and protocols will support our residents and staff,” said Lisa Roth, executive director at Anson Place Care Centre in an emailed statement.

In the meantime, the facility continues to implement measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing of healthy residents within their rooms, meal delivery via a tray service, personal protective gear worn by all staff, and ramped up cleaning and sanitization procedures.