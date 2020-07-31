KITCHENER -- After months of daily COVID-19 increases, Region of Waterloo Public Health officials have reported no cases of COVID-19 for the fourth time this week.

On Monday, the region reported no new cases for the first time since mid-March.

With just a single new travel-related case reported on Wednesday, it means that there have been no reported community transmissions of the virus since the weekend.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region remains at 1,385, including 1,231 resolved cases and 119 deaths.

That leaves 35 known active cases in Waterloo Region. Twelve of those cases are in hospital, the region's COVID-19 dashboard shows.

There is also one long-term care home that remains in outbreak: Columbia Forest LTC declared their outbreak on July 23 after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

On Friday, the region also updated its testing numbers, something it does on Tuesdays and Fridays.

To date, 52,326 COVID-19 tests have been done in the region. That's an increase of about 2,120 since Tuesday, or an average of about 706 per day.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Friday morning that the province as a whole had reported 134 cases of COVID-19.

"While a slight uptick over the past two days, 38 of 34 PHUs (public health units) are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases," her tweet reads in part.

With 168 more resolved, there are 34 fewer active cases in Ontario as hospitalizations also continue to decline. Yesterday, we processed over 30,000 #COVID19 tests. As always, today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZcdsmV. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 31, 2020

Fifty of the new cases were reported in Ottawa and Windsor-Essex, with 26 in the former. Elliott also reported that Ontario processed more than 30,000 tests for the virus.

Ontario also reported 168 more resolved cases on Friday, bringing down the number of active cases by 34.

There have now been a total of 39,209 cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 35,074 recovered cases and 2,775 deaths.