The provincial government has announced changes to the Police Services Act when it comes to front line officers using naloxone.

An amendment to the act will mean that officers that administer naloxone will not be subject to formal investigation.

The exception would be if there was any other interaction that could have caused death or injury.

“Being a police officer has enough stress as is, let alone being investigated for administering life-saving measures,” said Mark Egers, president of the Waterloo Police Association, in October.

That month, police were called to the Satellite Motel in Cambridge to a woman in medical distress.

Officers tried CPR and administered naloxone, but when paramedics arrived, the woman was dead.

The officer who administered it was subject to a Special Investigations Unit investigation.

“It puts our officer through stress to have to go through these investigations knowing they did nothing wrong,” said Police Chief Jeff Deruyter with the Guelph Police Service.

Chief Deruyter added that he did recognize the need for accountability and for SIU investigations, but not when trying to save a life.

The SIU has invoked its mandate on a dozen cases involving officers administering naloxone.

All but one of those investigations were terminated.