KITCHENER -- Cambridge's public library is eliminating fines for late returns for the rest of the year.

In a news release dated Sept. 1, Idea Exchange announced the new measures, which take effect immediately.

That means that overdue fines won't be applied to books, DVDs, magazines, video games or any other materials for the rest of the year.

"At this time when access to resources has become so important, we are pleased to announce that we are removing this financial barrier for members borrowing materials," said CEO Helen Kelly.

"As we welcome our community back into our spaces we want them to borrow the items they need and not worry about the financial impact on their household."

Any overdue fines incurred before March can be deferred until 2021, the library said. The news release says that fees for replacements or damaged books will still exist.