KITCHENER -- Officials are looking into a townhouse fire that they say stretched multiple stories but did not injure anyone.

Guelph firefighters and police officers responded to the call around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Edinburgh and Willow Roads.

Police say a family of four was waiting outside the townhouse when emergency responders arrived.

An investigation revealed that smoke was coming through three units in the townhouse, while the fire was at the rear wall of one of the units.

Officials say they were able to extinguish the fire that extended from the first floor, through the second story, and up to the attic.

The residence is not livable until repairs are made.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.