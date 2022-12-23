No injuries reported following a garage fire in North Dumfries
A working garage caught fire at a home in North Dumfries Friday evening.
Cambridge Fire Department tweeted about the blaze at a residence on Oakwood Drive at around 8 p.m..
Crews from both Cambridge and North Dumfries responded to the fire.
"Cambridge Fire responded here based on the proximity of the location of the house," said Eric Yates, deputy chief with the North Dumfries Fire Department. "Upon arrival, they found smoke emitting from the garage and they made a fast offensive attack and a quick knockdown to a fire that was in the garage."
An hour later, an update was tweeted stating they were able to gain control quickly before the fire spread into the home and there were no injuries reported.
" At the time, the family was home. They were alerted to the fire but everyone evacuated safely," said Yates."The smoke alarm sounded and then a neighbour came over seeing some smoke coming from the garage."
A cause for the fire has yet to be determined.
"Damage wasn't extensive but we don't have a dollar value to it at this time," Yates said.
With temperatures dropping significantly Friday during the storm, firefighters were also tasked with maintaining the water in the trucks.
"Cold weather affects not only the firefighters but also just the trucks," said Yates. "They all carry water in it and we have to ensure that we're circulating the water so that we're not freezing any of the lines in those trucks."
