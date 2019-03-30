

CTV Kitchener





A single-vehicle collision in Wilmot Township has shut down part of a rural road.

Regional Police, Wilmot Fire, and paramedics were called to the intersection of Nafziger and Bleams Roads around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Multiple people were inside the vehicle that crashed into a hydro pole, but none were injured.

It’s not sure when the stretch of Nafziger Road from Bleams to Hwy. 8 will be reopened.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.