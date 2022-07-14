No injuries reported after Puslinch fire

Wellington County OPP said no injuries were reported following a grass and structure fire on Thursday afternoon.

Puslinch Fire was assissted by crews from Rockwood and the City of Guelph.

Approximatley 30 firefighters responded to the fire on Leslie Road at 1:40 p.m.

Brad Bigrigg, Puslinch fire chief, said the shed was a total loss, and estimated the damage at $350,000.

Bigrigg said upon arrival the shed on the property was involved in the fire.

He said a tanker shuttle was implemented.