No injuries reported after fire at Kitchener apartment buidling
A fire that occured Sunday afternoon at a Kitchener apartement building has been determined not to be suspicious, Waterloo regional police said Monday.
No physicaly injuries were reported, police said in a press release. The inital estimate of damages have yet to be determined.
Just before 2 p.m., police tweeted that Greenfield Avenue was closed at Kingsway Drive and officers are in the area to assist the Kitchener Fire Department. The public was asked to avoid the area.
During the incident, smoke could be seen coming from one of the units, which also appeared to have sustained damage to the balcony.
Public transit buses were brought in as emergency shelters for residents.
Greenfield Avenue reopened around 4 p.m.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin recognizes Ukraine rebel regions, drawing Western vows of sanctions
Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent on Monday and ordered the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation in the area, upping the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.
A timeline of major events leading up to the current Russia-Ukraine crisis
The current crisis between Russia, Ukraine and the West is the latest chapter in a long history of developments. CTVNews.ca has a timeline of some of the key moments that led to the current political standoff.
Emergency situation 'not over' PM Trudeau says after police crackdown in the capital
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government does not intend to keep the Emergencies Act in effect 'a single day longer' than its required, but right now, concerns remain that protesters and trucks could be repositioning to return to the nation's capital.
BREAKING | Gold mining site blast reportedly kills 59 in Burkina Faso
A strong explosion near a gold mining site in southwestern Burkina Faso killed 59 people and injured more than 100 others Monday, the national broadcaster and witnesses reported.
Access to border crossing resumes in B.C. after weekend protest
Access to a border crossing in B.C. has resumed following another round of protests over the weekend.
WATCH LIVE | Vote on Emergencies Act becomes unofficial matter of confidence in government
With hours to go before a vote on the federal Liberals' use of the Emergencies Act to end anti-government blockades in Ottawa and several border crossings, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he is confident the votes are there to approve the measures.
'Sense of relief' in Ottawa, but police efforts are not over, mayor says
The current state of Ottawa's Wellington Street may be unrecognizable compared to what it looked like just three days ago, but the city's mayor says law enforcement efforts to clear the downtown core remain ongoing.
NEW | RCMP says it did not provide names of convoy donors to financial institutions
The RCMP said Monday that it has not provided banks a list of donors who contributed to the 'Freedom Convoy' fundraising efforts, rather the intelligence they provided to financial institutions included the identities of 'influencers in the illegal protest' and owners and drivers of vehicles who did not leave the protest zone.
Killer whales have been teaching each other to steal fish from humans, study finds
It appears even killer whales don’t always feel like putting in the effort to hunt for their own food. According to a new study, a group of orcas have been teaching each other to steal fish from human fishing nets.
London
-
Cleanup underway following auto wrecking yard fire
Thick black smoke could be seen as far away as 20 kilometres near Stratford, Ont. following a fire that started Sunday afternoon at an auto wrecking yard on the edge of Rostock.
-
Truck convoy a 'contributing factor' in fatal Chatham-Kent collision: OPP
OPP say a recent truck convoy protest played a role in a fatal collision in Chatham-Kent.
-
Police release images in connection to Huron County thefts
Huron County OPP are asking for the public's help to identify some people in connection to a theft investigation.
Windsor
-
Family affair: Family Day celebrated in Windsor-Essex
Across the province, people are enjoying the tail end of a long weekend.
-
Canadians more likely to ditch the credit card for cash in 2022: Finder.com survey results
Twenty per cent of Canadians want to lessen their reliance on credit cards, compared to five per cent who plan to use them more for purchases, according to a survey.
-
Unifor Local 444 president plans to run for national president
Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy plans to throw his name in the running for the union’s national president.
Barrie
-
Driver identified in deadly Springwater Township crash
Provincial police identified a driver killed in a two-vehicle collision on Sunday in Springwater Township.
-
OPP investigate hit and run collision
OPP are investigating a motor vehicle collision that occurred on the weekend in the Almaguin Highlands region.
-
Collingwood's 'Art of Winter' festival returns
The Town of Collingwood is celebrating the art of winter this week with free outdoor activities for kids and their families.
Northern Ontario
-
UN planes at northern Ontario airport spark social media conspiracy theories
Two airplanes parked at North Bay’s Jack Garland Airport became infamous on social media last weekend after conspiracy theories linked them to the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa.
-
One person killed when ambulance, snow plow collide near Wawa
One person was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle collision just after 11 a.m. near Wawa, Ontario Provincial Police said.
-
Winter weather warning in effect for much of northeastern Ontario
Hazardous winter conditions are expected in several communities in northeastern Ontario, Environment Canada said Monday.
Ottawa
-
Secure area in Ottawa shrinks as police maintain presence following removal of 'Freedom Convoy'
Police say the 'secure area' in downtown Ottawa has shrunk following the removal of the 'Freedom Convoy' protesters who had occupied city streets for three weeks.
-
Ottawa councillors question future of Wellington Street following 'Freedom Convoy' occupation
With hundreds of protesters and trucks gone from Wellington Street in front of Canada's Parliament, local councillors are asking questions about the future of the street.
-
Residents in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood describe relief as trucker occupation ends
Residents in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood are breathing a sigh of relief Monday after the truck convoy protest draws to an end.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford government could face court challenge over upcoming anti-blockade bill
Ontario Premier Doug Ford could face a court challenge over promised legislation that would prevent demonstrators from blocking access to critical infrastructure, such as highways, border crossings and hospitals, according to a civil liberties advocate.
-
Police charge 72-year-old woman with murder after female found dead in wooded area of Pickering
Police have charged a 72-year-old Clarington resident with second-degree murder after a female was found deceased in a wooded area in north Pickering last night.
-
Police warn residents to stay off frozen ice after people rescued from Humber River
Toronto police are warning residents to stay off of frozen bodies of water in the city after people reportedly fell through the ice into the Humber River last weekend.
Montreal
-
'I just want my mum back,' daughter of missing Montreal woman desperate for help
Kirandeep Chumber says she's desperate to be reunited with her mother, Neena Chumber Rani, who was reported missing last Thursday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Freezing rain, more snow expected for southwestern Quebec this week
As the City of Montreal launches its fourth snow clearing operation of the season, southwestern Quebec is bracing for more messy weather this week.
-
More COVID-19 public health restrictions lifted in Quebec
More COVID-19 public health restrictions are being lifted in Quebec, including all retail establishments reopening at 100 per cent capacity.
Atlantic
-
Investigation into N.S. fatal house fire that killed woman, 3 children continues, autopsies complete
The investigation continues into the cause of a fatal fire that claimed the lives of four people – one woman and three children – in Auburndale, N.S.
-
Protest convoy rolling through southwestern N.S. on 3-day campaign
Close to 150 people gathered in a parking lot at the Greenwood Mall early Saturday morning for a protest convoy intended to pressure government to end mandatory pandemic health measures.
-
Collision in Nova Scotia involving 8 vehicles sends three to hospital
Three people were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision involving six passenger vehicles and two transport trucks in Monastery, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba hockey player suspended after taunting opposing team with alleged racial gesture
A player with the Dauphin Kings has been suspended indefinitely by the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) after taunting a hockey team with an alleged racial gesture over the weekend.
-
Blizzard conditions believed to be factor in highway crash that left 2 dead: RCMP
An Alberta man and an Ontario woman have died after a collision on a Manitoba highway last week, police said.
-
Missing Manitoba man last seen in Saskatchewan: RCMP
RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Manitoba man who was last seen in Saskatchewan.
Calgary
-
'It's a sledgehammer': Emergencies Act vote scheduled as Alberta politicians react
Parliament will vote Monday evening in the House of Commons on whether to invoke the Emergencies Act.
-
Alberta finance minister to wear same boots as last year on budget day
On budget day this week, Alberta's finance minister will wear the same pair of cowboy boots he wore last year while tabling the fiscal plan for the province.
-
Druh Farrell announces intention to run for Alberta NDP
A former Calgary councillor who did not seek re-election in the 2021 municipal election now has her sights set on provincial politics.
Edmonton
-
Alberta finance minister to wear same boots as last year on budget day
On budget day this week, Alberta's finance minister will wear the same pair of cowboy boots he wore last year while tabling the fiscal plan for the province.
-
Emergency situation 'not over' PM Trudeau says after police crackdown in the capital
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government does not intend to keep the Emergencies Act in effect 'a single day longer' than its required, but right now, concerns remain that protesters and trucks could be repositioning to return to the nation's capital.
-
Southeast Edmonton house goes up in flames
A house in southeast Edmonton was significantly damaged in a fire Monday morning.
Vancouver
-
B.C. budget to focus on climate change challenges
B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson says making sure communities have the resources they need to deal with the effects of climate change will be a focal point of her budget when it is released on Tuesday.
-
Increase in drug overdoses in 2 B.C. cities prompts warning from health officials
An increase in overdoses in two B.C. cities prompted a warning from public health officials a day after a similar advisory was issued elsewhere in the province.
-
B.C. police watchdog investigating crash involving cop after driver airlifted to hospital in critical condition
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating a crash involving an off-duty officer on Highway 99 near Pemberton after one person was taken to hospital in critical condition.