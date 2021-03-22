Advertisement
No injuries reported after crash in Wellesley Township
Published Monday, March 22, 2021 2:16PM EDT
Police say no one was injured after a van and tractor-trailer collided in Wellesley Township on March 22, 2021 (Dan Lauckner / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Provincial police say no one was injured after a collision in Wellesley Township on Monday.
The crash happened near the intersection of Line 86 and Listowel Road.
According to police, a tractor-trailer and commercial van collided around noon.
The van had a load of metal parts, like nuts and bolts, that spilled over the road.
The road was closed while crews cleaned up the crash. It's expected to open again before 3 p.m.