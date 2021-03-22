KITCHENER -- Provincial police say no one was injured after a collision in Wellesley Township on Monday.

The crash happened near the intersection of Line 86 and Listowel Road.

According to police, a tractor-trailer and commercial van collided around noon.

The van had a load of metal parts, like nuts and bolts, that spilled over the road.

The road was closed while crews cleaned up the crash. It's expected to open again before 3 p.m.