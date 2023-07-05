No injuries after two-vehicle crash in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police say the intersection of Bridgeport Road and Lancaster Road West, which was previously blocked by a collision, has reopened.

In an email to CTV News, police said no one was injured in the two-vehicle crash..

In a tweet posted at 5:19 p.m. Wednesday, police said the intersection was closed and asked drivers to find alternative routes.

In an update posted at 6:10 p.m., police said all roads in the area have reopened.

Police said one of the drivers was charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act.