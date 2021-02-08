Advertisement
No injuries after truck rolls on Hwy. 8 ramp
Published Monday, February 8, 2021 3:47PM EST
Police respond to a vehicle rollover on the Highway 8 ramp in Kitchener (Twitter: @OPP_HSD)
KITCHENER -- Provincial police have closed the eastbound ramp onto Highway 8 south in Kitchener due to a truck that rolled onto its side.
Officials tweeted about the rollover at around 3:20 p.m. Monday.
Police say no one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.
The ramp is expected to stay closed for several hours while they clean up the roadway.