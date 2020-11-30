KITCHENER -- Police say a suspect was taken into custody after multiple reports of a man with a knife in Kitchener on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of Old Chicopee Drive and Veronica Drive around noon. The man was found and arrested, police say.

No one was injured in the incident.

A 36-year-old Kitchener man is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.