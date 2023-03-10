No injuries after pair of collisions on Hwy 24 west of Brantford

Police have reopened Highway 24 south of Paris, Ont. after a pair of collisions.

Police tweeted about the closure at 11:58 a.m. Friday.

Police say a tractor trailer was travelling southbound when it started to slide on the icy road and sideswiped a dump truck.

Shorty after, another vehicle that had stopped to assist with the crash was hit by a fourth vehicle.

Police say no injuries were reported in either collision.

As of just after 2 p.m., the highway was reopened.