No injuries after multi-vehicle crash in Kitchener

The intersection of Bridgeport Road and Lancaster Road West is seen on Google Maps. (Google Maps) The intersection of Bridgeport Road and Lancaster Road West is seen on Google Maps. (Google Maps)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver