No injuries after fire in Waterloo
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, March 28, 2019 10:46AM EDT
A fire at a house in Waterloo caused black smoke to pour into the air.
More than a dozen firefighters responded to the scene at Ellis Crescent South on Wednesday evening.
Fire officials say that the homeowner had been doing routine maintenance on a hot tub when something malfunctioned. The result was the tub going up in flames.
Some siding on the house was damaged, but no injuries were reported.