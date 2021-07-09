KITCHENER -- No one was hurt when a truck caught fire at a gas station in Kitchener on Thursday afternoon.

A CTV News viewer sent in images of the truck cab on fire at the gas station near Homer Watson Boulevard.

The Kitchener Fire Department says that the flames started in the engine compartment of the truck but the reason isn't known.

Someone noticed the fire as the driver was fueling up the truck, the driver then moved the truck away from the fuel depot.

Firefighters extinguished the flames but say the truck was destroyed.

Officials estimating the damage between $50, 000 and $100, 000.