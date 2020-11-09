KITCHENER -- Anyone looking to book a flu shot in Waterloo Region may be out of luck for the time being, with the vaccine in high demand this year.

Public health doesn't have any appointments available right now, but another shipment of doses is on the way.

Region of Waterloo Public Health drive-thru clinics for families with children five and under are all booked up. Everyone else is encouraged to make an appointment with a family doctor or pharmacist. But, they are also having trouble meeting demand.

"What I am hearing from a lot of our members is that they're getting swamped with phone calls looking for the flu shot," said Dr. Samantha Hill with the Ontario Medical Association. "They've changed their voicemails to explain that they don't have any or they'll call people when they do have them."

The Ontario Pharmacist Association said they've received around 30 per cent of the province's allotment so far and most of it is already gone.

"Most pharmacies have run out and have had to notify patients either through cancelling appointments or telling people on waitlists, because we've utilized a lot of waitlists this year," CEO Justin Bates said.

"We have received, or are close to receiving, our total allotment for the season," said Kristy Wright, Waterloo Regions' manger of infectious disease.

Regional officials said they're receiving more doses from the province, but don't know how much they'll get or when it will arrive.

"Demand is really high the community this year," Wright said. "It's really unprecedented."

There are no walk-in clinics this year because of COVID-19 protocols. Officials said the best way to get an appointment is to get on a waitlist and let your family doctor you're still hoping to get the vaccine.

"It's unclear to us how much is coming and it's very difficult for pharmacist to plan and to even operate flu clinics or book appointments until they actually have the vaccine on hand," Bates said.

In an emailed statement to CTV News, the Ministry of Health said 4.7 million doses of the flu vaccine were administered by Nov. 1, more than 1 million doses more than the same same time period last year. The province said it's still receiving regular shipments.

"The ministry is working to ensure that future shipments of additional flu vaccine received through the federal government will go to those areas of greatest demand including to pharmacies and other providers focusing on the immunization of Ontarians living in vulnerable settings and/or at high-risk for preventable complications of the flu," the statement said in part. "Due to early, increased demand, we urge all Ontarians to contact their local health care provider for more information and to schedule an appointment."

Officials agreed that the high demand is good, since it means people are following public health guidelines.