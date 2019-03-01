

CTV Kitchener





With the official start of spring less than three weeks away, regional officials say we are on track for a spring launch of the ION LRT.

They just don’t know exactly when in spring that will be.

Regional officials met Thursday for a progress report and said they are unable to give an exact date just yet.

An exact start date is expected later this month.

14 trains are currently in Waterloo Region and being tested, but none of them are ready for service.

A large number of Bombardier staff is in the Region working to get the trains ready.

"They’re in different stages of acceptance. None have been fully accepted yet, but they are working away at it. They're still in the ownership of Bombardier - we do not own them, and Bombardier has actually over 50 staff here locally, working on the units and getting them ready for service." Said Tom Galloway, Regional Transportation Committee Chair.

Each train needs to go through 600 Kilometers of testing before they are ready for service.

Galloway says when they are ready to launch, there will offer some free rides to kick off the start of ION service.

With reporting by Daryl Morris.