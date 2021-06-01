KITCHENER -- Woolwich Township council didn't make a decision about the possibility of relocating A Better Tent City following a three-hour discussion on Tuesday night.

It's currently located at Lot42 in Kitchener, but those who run it it are hoping to move to Spitzig Breslau following the sale of the former event space.

"This is pretty much a self contained community," said volunteer Jeff Wilmer. "The food bank comes to the site, the Sanguen mobile health bus comes to the site, volunteers come to the site, the residents have it as their home and their family, theiy community. They don't really need to leave the site very often."

Council also heard from dozens of community members, starting around 11 p.m., with some speaking about the potential move to a 53-acre agricultural area owned by the Diocese of Hamilton.

"I have two very close examples of people who have been homeless, the short story is they were able to get their lives back on track," said Woolwich Township Mayor Sandy Shantz. "I want each of you to remember the people who call ABTC home are people, just like you and me and no family is immune, they deserve respect."

A Better Tent City needs to find a new home before June 20.

Volunteers with the group said the Breslau location is an ideal spot because there's a lot of space to grow. They also plan to offer services like food, counselling and health care.

"The township could take a regulatory approach or they could take a compassionate approach," said Wilmer.

However, many nearby residents said they don't want A Better Tent City to set up there.

"I absolutely oppose this 100 per cent to the point where I may have to sell if this passes," said resident Jay Hollings. "I can't beieve you would consider putting this project out here, the wrong place for it at the wrong time."

A petition with more than 1,800 signatures called the proposed location "ill conceived," adding there's no amenities or public transit nearby.

Others are concerned about how close the site is to a high school.

While council's decision will revolve around approving the land use for the plan, that topic will only be discussed in more detail at next week's council meeting.