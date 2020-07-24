KITCHENER -- A Kitchener night club opened its doors again on Friday night, months after it was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dallas Night Club was given the green light to reopen as the province moved into Stage 3 of its economic recovery plan.

Things look a bit different at the club. Dancing isn't allowed and it has lounge-style seating. Guests need to book a booth, which can fit up to 10 people from the same social circle. The tables are also spaced out so there's six feet of space between them.

There will be staggered entrance times and guests are asked not to leave their tables to mingle with other groups, and if they do get up at any point they must wear a mask.

Drinks are also delivered directly at the table and all servers will be wearing masks.

Nicole Richard, the club's general manager, said she believes Dallas is one of the first clubs to reopen in the region.

"The pressure's on us, I know all eyes are watching us, making sure that we follow everything on the health and safety side of things," Richard said. "Right now, we're just proud to be the ones stepping forward and showing everybody how to do it properly."

McCabe's Irish Pub is serving food at the club.

There's also a DJ playing in the background at a lower level to allow for conversation.