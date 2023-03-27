No criminal charges to be laid in Kenilworth man's death: SIU

The SIU has ended its investigation into the death of man in Wellington North.

SIU Director Joseph Martino has determined there are “no reasonable grounds to believe Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers committed a criminal offence.”

On Nov. 26, OPP responded to Concession Road 7 near Kenilworth, Ont. after they received a report of a domestic disturbance.

The SIU’s report, released on Monday, stated two 911 calls were made from the home.

In the first, the caller stated the man “was threatening to do harm to her and other family members” and indicated there were “multiple guns and knives” at the home. The second 911 call said the man was “armed with an axe and in mental health crisis.”

A large police presence was set up outside the home, including tactical officers, crisis negotiators, drones and a police dog.

The SIU said multiple attempts were made to contact the man.

Just after 5 a.m., officers began a search of the home.

According to the SIU report, the 47-year-old man was found dead in the bathroom from a self-inflicted wound caused by a crossbow.

Martino said there was no basis for proceeding with criminal charges as it was unclear when the man died and officers had been outside the home at the time of his passing.

The SIU investigates any police-involved incident that results in death, serious injury, sexual assalt or the discharging of a firearm.