Provincial police say charges will not be laid after a toddler was hit and killed by a pickup truck at Pinery Provincial Park, near Grand Bend.

On Saturday, police say a 39-year-old man driving a truck was making a U-turn in the park when he hit a 3-year-old girl.

Bystanders rushed to help until paramedics arrived.

Police say the girl was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Both the driver and the child are from East York.

Police say the family is extremely distraught and they won’t be releasing the names of the driver and the child.