Schools around Stratford were put into lockdown on Wednesday afternoon after reports of a male student with a gun.

The Stratford Police Service responded to Northwestern Secondary School around 12:45 p.m.

Initially, police could not confirm where the student was.

As a safety precaution, all Stratford secondary schools were locked down.

Around 1:20 p.m., the student, 14, was arrested at an Albert Street residence.

Police found a replica firearm and brought him to police headquarters.

While speaking to him, they determined that he had not brought it to school to cause a threat to anyone.

Police did not lay any criminal charges, instead referring the student to a diversion program.