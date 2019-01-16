Featured
No charges laid after Stratford school lockdowns
A Stratford Police Service cruiser.
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 5:37PM EST
Schools around Stratford were put into lockdown on Wednesday afternoon after reports of a male student with a gun.
The Stratford Police Service responded to Northwestern Secondary School around 12:45 p.m.
Initially, police could not confirm where the student was.
As a safety precaution, all Stratford secondary schools were locked down.
Around 1:20 p.m., the student, 14, was arrested at an Albert Street residence.
Police found a replica firearm and brought him to police headquarters.
While speaking to him, they determined that he had not brought it to school to cause a threat to anyone.
Police did not lay any criminal charges, instead referring the student to a diversion program.
#SPS initiated a lockdown at all Stratford Schools after reports of a student having a gun. The student was located and arrested without incident and there is not believed to be a threat directed at anyone. Thank you to all schools for your cooperation today!— Stratford Police Service (@SPSmediaoffice) January 16, 2019