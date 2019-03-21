

CTV Kitchener





Police have concluded the investigation into a deadly crash near Saskatoon last summer that left an Elmira woman dead.

Henk and Bettina Schuurmans were on a cross-country tractor tour promoting Ontario dairy farmers. On July 9, they were rear-ended by a semi-tractor trailer.

Bettina, 55, was killed in the crash. Henk was taken to hospital with critical injuries and has since been released.

On March 21, the RCMP concluded the investigation, saying that no charges would be laid.

“[There is] no reasonable likelihood the evidence would establish the semi driver was operating his vehicle in a criminal fashion or in violation of provincial law,” said Cpl. Rob King with the RCMP.

A memorial for Bettina was set up at the scene of the crash. Henk and the couple's two daughters, Lize and Emily, completed the milk tour in her memory.

The cause of the crash and the circumstances surrounding it have not been released.