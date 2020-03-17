No charges in connection to gun call in Kitchener
CTV Kitchener Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020 8:37PM EDT
The intersection of Ottawa Street South and Courtland Avenue in Kitchener. (Mar. 17, 2020)
KITCHENER -- Police were called to a Kitchener neighbourhood Tuesday after someone spotted a person carrying a gun.
It happened in the area of Ottawa Street South and Courtland Avenue just after 2 p.m.
Police say they located tje youth a short time later and retrieved an airsoft rifle.
The weapon was seized for destruction.
They say no charges were laid.