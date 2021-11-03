No charges for WRPS officer in shooting involving stolen truck: SIU

Kitchener -

The head of the province’s Special Investigations Unit has found a Waterloo regional police officer committed no offence when he discharged his gun at a stolen vehicle earlier this summer.

The incident happened on Grovehill Crescent on July 6.

According to a report by the director of the SIU, WRPS received a 911 call at about 5:30 a.m. about a suspicious truck in front of a home.

At the time, police Chief Bryan Larkin said responding officers were unable to wake the pair.

"One of the officers, in the interest of community safety, did break a window to gain access which did startle and wake the occupants of the stolen vehicle," said Larkin.

The SIU found the officer discharged his gun after the driver of the truck refused to surrender, drove off and hit two other vehicles, and then drove toward the officer leading to the shots being fired.

“There are no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer comported himself unlawfully when he discharged his firearm,” wrote Joseph Martino, director of the SIU. “Accordingly, there is no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case, and the file is closed.”

The stolen vehicle was later found burned out the West Grey Police Service.